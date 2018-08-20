Weber Alan W Purchases 72,500 Shares of Horizon Global Corp (HZN)

Weber Alan W raised its position in shares of Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the quarter. Horizon Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of Weber Alan W’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Weber Alan W’s holdings in Horizon Global were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,557,000 after buying an additional 206,467 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 206,932 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,363,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 87,207 shares in the last quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 1,288,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 190,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcato Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcato Capital Management LP now owns 838,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Horizon Global Corp has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $191.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Horizon Global had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $233.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. analysts anticipate that Horizon Global Corp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HZN. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Horizon Global from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Horizon Global from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Horizon Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products to the automotive aftermarket, retail, and original equipment channels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa.

