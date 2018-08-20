WeAreSatoshi Market Cap Hits $1.16 Million (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. WeAreSatoshi has a market cap of $1.16 million and $4,348.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeAreSatoshi coin can now be purchased for $0.0471 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WeAreSatoshi alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.92 or 0.02281043 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010395 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000585 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002051 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000079 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002615 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Profile

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 24,532,587 coins. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net . WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeAreSatoshi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeAreSatoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeAreSatoshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.