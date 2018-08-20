WealthTrust Fairport LLC Trims Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,530,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas lifted its position in Home Depot by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas now owns 7,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.57 per share, with a total value of $187,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $195.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.35.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

