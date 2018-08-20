WAX (WAX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $471,756.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One WAX token can currently be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Kucoin and Huobi. WAX has a market capitalization of $70.90 million and approximately $471,756.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00297663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00155290 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00038819 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,851,783 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official website is wax.io

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bithumb, C2CX, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, Bibox, Kucoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

