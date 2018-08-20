Washington Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 23,260 Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000. Oracle accounts for 1.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 40,847,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,868,786,000 after buying an additional 109,107 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 35,859,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,640,593,000 after buying an additional 118,005 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 27,762,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,312,621,000 after buying an additional 1,472,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,538,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,122,658,000 after buying an additional 158,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,280,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $744,833,000 after buying an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,164,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $173,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,328.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,719,865 over the last ninety days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

ORCL stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $200.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.