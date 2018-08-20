Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Lifted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,022,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,007 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 38,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 90,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 251,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $112.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $96.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.62%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 140,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $15,048,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,316 shares in the company, valued at $17,153,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $95,731.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

