Walmart Inc (WMT) Holdings Lifted by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.9% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 760,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $63,339,404.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,826,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Morningstar set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $97.85 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $77.50 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

