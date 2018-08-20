Vuzix (VUZI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Vuzix is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company’s products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and virtual and augmented reality. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VUZI. ValuEngine lowered Vuzix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price target on Vuzix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vuzix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.01. Vuzix has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.40.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 74.46% and a negative net margin of 318.25%. research analysts forecast that Vuzix will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 458.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,580,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,633 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Vuzix by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 145,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 57,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vuzix by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells wearable display devices in the United States and internationally. Its wearable display products include augmented reality (AR) smart glasses for various enterprise and commercial users and applications; and video viewing glasses for on-the-go users as mobile displays for entertainment and gaming.

