Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNO. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.10.

VNO opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 768.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 34,181 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,778.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

