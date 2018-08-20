Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,139 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vonage worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 5.6% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 11.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 4.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 63.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vonage to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Vonage stock opened at $14.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of -0.06. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.95 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $5,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,247,439 shares in the company, valued at $139,253,381.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Levi sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $56,265.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,265.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,678,803 shares of company stock valued at $20,882,059 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

