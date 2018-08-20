VIVUS (VVUS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 723,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 887,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

VVUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get VIVUS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $69.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -10.60, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). VIVUS had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 843.43%. The business had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter. analysts expect that VIVUS, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 286,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,736.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VIVUS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 423,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.79% of VIVUS worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIVUS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.