Visteon Corp (VC) Stake Raised by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Visteon by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,293 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Visteon by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 61,600.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $146.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,682,862. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $117.60 on Monday. Visteon Corp has a 12 month low of $105.91 and a 12 month high of $140.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.15 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Visteon Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

