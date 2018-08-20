Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11,166.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 118,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “$104.41” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.29.

Shares of PPG opened at $108.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $122.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

