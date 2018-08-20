Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.05 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 48.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,383,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $276,984,000 after acquiring an additional 427,852 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,442,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,117,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 135.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 757,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,958,000 after acquiring an additional 435,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,261,000 after acquiring an additional 49,505 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 116.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 534,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,520,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $59.90.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.47 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 15.77%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $244,800.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $169,405.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,665.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

