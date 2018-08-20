Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $13.03 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (RUSHA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,269 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A were worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RUSHA opened at $42.46 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. Class A Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

