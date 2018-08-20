Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) CEO Valerie Barber Palmieri Purchases 97,000 Shares

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) CEO Valerie Barber Palmieri purchased 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,063 shares in the company, valued at $92,592.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Valerie Barber Palmieri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Valerie Barber Palmieri purchased 19,100 shares of Vermillion stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $9,741.00.

VRML stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 105,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,662. Vermillion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Vermillion had a negative return on equity of 323.12% and a negative net margin of 398.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vermillion stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) by 331.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,461 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.18% of Vermillion worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Vermillion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

