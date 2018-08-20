VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.19

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $883,844.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 32% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00042818 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004700 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00249768 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00061404 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000198 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 31,137,018 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

