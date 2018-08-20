VEREIT Inc/SH SH (VER) Upgraded at ValuEngine

VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VER. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT Inc/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of VER opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.65. VEREIT Inc/SH SH has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

VEREIT Inc/SH SH (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. VEREIT Inc/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that VEREIT Inc/SH SH will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $160,335.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VEREIT Inc/SH SH by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEREIT Inc/SH SH Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

