Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Veeco Instruments worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,015,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,147,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after acquiring an additional 185,322 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,657,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42,899 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,434,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 890,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,254,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $556.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 47.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $157.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari purchased 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,546.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William John Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 115,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,764.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 28,900 shares of company stock worth $335,740. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

