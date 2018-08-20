VectorAI Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (VEC2)

VectorAI (CURRENCY:VEC2) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One VectorAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, VectorAI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. VectorAI has a total market capitalization of $34,379.00 and $0.00 worth of VectorAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VectorAI alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,462.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.96 or 0.04464390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.98 or 0.08418050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00867241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01533907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00202207 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.02111696 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00301706 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

VectorAI Profile

VectorAI (VEC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2016. VectorAI’s total supply is 17,686,016 coins. The official website for VectorAI is vector-blockchain.com

Buying and Selling VectorAI

VectorAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VectorAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VectorAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VectorAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VectorAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VectorAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.