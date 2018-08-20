Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of VBLT opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of -1.79. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.19% of Vascular Biogenics worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.