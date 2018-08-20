Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 206,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,497,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,142,000 after purchasing an additional 283,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 768,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $261.86 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $222.12 and a 12-month high of $263.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

