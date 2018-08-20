Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.2% of Milestone Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $38,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,554,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,451,000 after purchasing an additional 935,469 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $368,538,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,929,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,176 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 3,519,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,650,000 after acquiring an additional 559,246 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,364,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,078,000 after acquiring an additional 253,240 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $84.06 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.