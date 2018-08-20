Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Position Boosted by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 124,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 375,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 100,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $42.38 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.57 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.