VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $25.58.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

