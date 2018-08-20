ValuEngine Upgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to “Hold”

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

FRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. DA Davidson upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of FRT opened at $129.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $134.52.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $224.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.06, for a total transaction of $2,381,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock worth $6,796,976. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,095,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,584,000 after acquiring an additional 253,410 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 434.3% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 265,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,538,000 after acquiring an additional 215,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 68.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 496,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 200,949 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 101,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $11,072,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

