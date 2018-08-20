ValuEngine Upgrades Bank Ozk (OZK) to Sell

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays lowered Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $252.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.21 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 41.20%. equities analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank Ozk stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

