USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Insider Robert A. Sinnott Sells 14,741 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 14,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,902,326.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,579.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of USNA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.10. 1,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,206. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.73.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 20.4% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

