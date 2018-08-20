USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Insider Robert A. Sinnott Sells 14,741 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 14,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,902,326.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,579.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of USNA traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.10. 1,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,206. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.73.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $301.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. USANA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. USANA Health Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.
Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.