USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) Receives $20.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Usa Compression Holdings, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 255,201 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,020,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

USAC opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.18. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.67 million. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. sell-side analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1,312.50%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.