US Foods (USFD) Given Media Impact Score of 0.17

News articles about US Foods (NYSE:USFD) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. US Foods earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.5798225631541 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of USFD opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.17.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “$39.60” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In other news, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,588 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $321,792.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Kvasnicka sold 42,685 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $1,587,028.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,293 shares in the company, valued at $828,853.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

