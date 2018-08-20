US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,271 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $204,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $144,788,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Emerson Electric by 37.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,385,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 7,027.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 922,477 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 173.5% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,226,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,754,000 after purchasing an additional 777,858 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4,275.8% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 625,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 611,445 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $75.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

