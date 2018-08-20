US Bancorp DE Buys 32,406 Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,406 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Tower were worth $133,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 140.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $151.67 on Monday. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $155.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.94.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $5,942,041.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,955.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,321 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $198,784.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,393,839. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

