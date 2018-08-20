Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (UBA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A (NYSE:UBA) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 43.4352265396323 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have commented on UBA shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.28 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 17.47, a current ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $23.94.

In related news, VP John T. Hayes sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $86,686.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Class A

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 83 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

