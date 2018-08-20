Universal Logistics (ULH) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.45

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.45 and last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 2031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $365.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 3.70%. analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

In other news, Director H.E. Wolfe sold 10,065 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $354,791.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $881,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Rogers sold 7,500 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $264,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 1,306.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $879,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Universal Logistics by 1,745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 42,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

