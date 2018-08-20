Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,391,000 after purchasing an additional 64,416 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of UHT opened at $73.83 on Monday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The company has a market capitalization of $948.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-eight properties located in twenty states.

