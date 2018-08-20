Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Universal Electronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th.

In other news, insider Menno Koopmans sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,479.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a market cap of $582.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $162.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

