United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $24,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $134.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock worth $4,571,162. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

