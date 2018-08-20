United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,134,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,568,000 after purchasing an additional 92,243 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282,970 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,576,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,313,000 after purchasing an additional 275,754 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 914,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,957,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,154,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $4,661,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.09.

Shares of URI opened at $150.51 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $106.52 and a one year high of $190.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. United Rentals had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

