United Financial Bancorp Inc (UBNK) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in United Financial Bancorp were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Financial Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,346,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

In related news, CEO William Hw Iv Crawford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Bars sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $72,288.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,227.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,129 shares of company stock worth $1,440,148. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

UBNK stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. United Financial Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $905.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. United Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $56.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. analysts forecast that United Financial Bancorp Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. United Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

