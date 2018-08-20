United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1,254.9% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,139,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,812,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,385,000 after acquiring an additional 601,236 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 154.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 590,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 51.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,160,000 after acquiring an additional 262,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $7,919,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of UBSI opened at $39.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.65 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 474,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,498,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

