Union Pacific (UNP) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.15

News stories about Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Union Pacific earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the railroad operator an impact score of 45.4224764963413 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

UNP stock opened at $149.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $102.87 and a 1 year high of $151.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.35.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

