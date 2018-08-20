Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ultrapar Participacoes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

UGP stock opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.27. Ultrapar Participacoes has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter valued at $35,215,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 40.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 190,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter valued at $1,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

