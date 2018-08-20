Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth $35,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,135,000 after buying an additional 377,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,024,000 after buying an additional 287,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth $2,212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the second quarter worth $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ultrapar Participacoes has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.1491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

