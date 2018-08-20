UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hochschild Mining (HOC)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 230 ($2.93) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Numis Securities upgraded Hochschild Mining to an add rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 221 ($2.82).

LON:HOC opened at GBX 174.30 ($2.22) on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 196.15 ($2.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.60 ($4.31).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

