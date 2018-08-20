UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (1COV) a €110.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.35% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. HSBC set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €98.00 ($111.36) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.53 ($105.14).

Shares of 1COV opened at €77.82 ($88.43) on Monday. Covestro has a 1-year low of €61.95 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €96.32 ($109.45).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

