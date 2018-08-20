U.S. Silica (SLCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Silica’s adjusted earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2018 missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. U.S. Silica is seeing significant cash outflows as reflected by sizable capital spending, which will hurt its ability to generate free cash flows. Its high debt level is another concern. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLCA. B. Riley dropped their target price on U.S. Silica from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.87 on Monday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.23. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $38.70.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.35 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.79%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 36.2% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 9,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 11.1% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 418,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.