U.CASH Tops One Day Volume of $35,669.00 (UCASH)

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, U.CASH has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. U.CASH has a market cap of $22.82 million and $35,669.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U.CASH token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, C2CX, Exrates and YoBit.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00285647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00152359 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011443 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00036555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

U.CASH’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,160,479,603 tokens. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash . The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U.CASH’s official website is u.cash

U.CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, C2CX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U.CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U.CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U.CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

