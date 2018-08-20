Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,171 Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRJ Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 1.7% during the first quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 112,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 11.8% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope during the first quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commscope by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $30.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Commscope had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COMM. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.50 in a report on Monday, August 6th. MED began coverage on Commscope in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $36.00 price objective on Commscope and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commscope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

