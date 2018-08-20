Twilio Inc (TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 2,009 Shares

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $148,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,522 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $222,590.40.

On Monday, July 16th, Karyn Smith sold 938 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $57,330.56.

On Tuesday, June 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $209,193.60.

TWLO stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $79.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.35 and a beta of -0.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TWLO shares. Argus upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $1,164,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,808,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,042,000 after buying an additional 310,270 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at $3,539,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

