Tucows (TCX) Earns News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media stories about Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tucows earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 46.7644336760185 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Tucows from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

Shares of TCX stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $596.25 million, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.67. Tucows has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $71.75.

In related news, EVP David John Woroch sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $434,289.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jody Stocks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $33,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,200. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

